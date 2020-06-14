UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIEDMC Chairman Terms Budget Balanced

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:07 AM

FIEDMC chairman terms budget balanced

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Saturday termed the Federal Budget 2020-21 as balanced, growth-oriented and pro-business despite economic crunch due to coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Saturday termed the Federal Budget 2020-21 as balanced, growth-oriented and pro-business despite economic crunch due to coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media persons here, he appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment for revival of economic activities in the country besides giving incentives to industry to boost volume of exports. He said the government had allocated maximum funds for development projects which depicted that PTI leadership was sincere for national progress and prosperity.

He said that federal government took positive steps for uplift of national economy. He lauded the government for allocating maximum funds for education, agriculture, livestock and energy sectors.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved appreciation for giving importance to CPEC and it was good thing that the government had allocated Rs 118 billion for CPEC-related projects including its western route.

He said that whole world was now having trust in Pakistan as they all knew that Pakistan was now being ruled by honest leadership under Imran Khan.

He said the federal government had increased to Rs 208 billion from the existing Rs 187 billion for Ehsaas Programme and this programme was aimed at uplifting the lower strata of the society ultimately leading the country to a welfare state.

Mian Kashif said the government had allocated Rs 2 billion in the budget for Kamyab Jawan Programme for capacity building of the youth. He said that demands' gap between educational institutes and industries was major cause of unemployment and this problem would be addressed under Kamyab Jawan Programme by generating jobs as per market demands.

He noted that the customs and regulatory duties were reduced and relief provided to the industries, which brought down the inflation rate. The move to give concessions on imported products for children was commendable, he said and added that the government had given a lot of concessions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Exports Education Budget Agriculture Company CPEC Progress Market Media All From Government Industry Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

1 hour ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

National Highways and Motorway Police conducts awa ..

4 minutes ago

Govt presented balance budget in difficult situati ..

4 minutes ago

Corona positive cases increasing in Karak: Dr. Sha ..

4 minutes ago

Tanzanian football resumes amid virus concerns

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.