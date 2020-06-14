FIEDMC chairman terms budget balanced

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Saturday termed the Federal Budget 2020-21 as balanced, growth-oriented and pro-business despite economic crunch due to coronavirus pandemic

Talking to media persons here, he appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment for revival of economic activities in the country besides giving incentives to industry to boost volume of exports. He said the government had allocated maximum funds for development projects which depicted that PTI leadership was sincere for national progress and prosperity.

He said that federal government took positive steps for uplift of national economy. He lauded the government for allocating maximum funds for education, agriculture, livestock and energy sectors.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved appreciation for giving importance to CPEC and it was good thing that the government had allocated Rs 118 billion for CPEC-related projects including its western route.

He said that whole world was now having trust in Pakistan as they all knew that Pakistan was now being ruled by honest leadership under Imran Khan.

He said the federal government had increased to Rs 208 billion from the existing Rs 187 billion for Ehsaas Programme and this programme was aimed at uplifting the lower strata of the society ultimately leading the country to a welfare state.

Mian Kashif said the government had allocated Rs 2 billion in the budget for Kamyab Jawan Programme for capacity building of the youth. He said that demands' gap between educational institutes and industries was major cause of unemployment and this problem would be addressed under Kamyab Jawan Programme by generating jobs as per market demands.

He noted that the customs and regulatory duties were reduced and relief provided to the industries, which brought down the inflation rate. The move to give concessions on imported products for children was commendable, he said and added that the government had given a lot of concessions.