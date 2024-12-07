FIEDMC Chief Assumes Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has appointed Mian Jamil Ahmad as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).
Upon assuming office, Mian Jamil Ahmed pledged to align FIEDMC's operations with the vision of the Punjab government and make an all-out effort to achieve its objectives.
In his introductory statement, he emphasized expanding business activities and prioritizing the revival of industries to boost economic growth in the region.
Mian Jamil Ahmed had extensive experience to his new role as he had served as Director General (Monitoring) in the Punjab Home Department. His leadership is expected to drive FIEDMC toward further development, fostering industrial growth and creating new opportunities in Faisalabad, a spokesman for FIEDMC said here on Saturday.
