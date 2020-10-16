FIEDMC chief inaugurates industrial monitoring & automation lab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art industrial monitoring and automation lab (INMAL) at Information Technology University (ITU) which will meet ever increasing demands of the clusters of industrial hubs in the country.

Briefly speaking about the occasion, Mian Kashif appreciated the endeavours of teachers of the varsity for conducting the high class research and developing software to address the multiple technical complications being confronted by the industry for modernisation of the plants to curtail and minimize the cost of production to meet the challenges of global markets.

Mian said that now progress and development of every country mainly depends on the use and application of modern Information Technology in every sphere of life especially in industrial sector. He maintained Information Technology has brought revolutions in the whole world what we need in Pakistan is its immediate use in all sectors. He said that present government attached great importance to promotion of IT and all necessary funding was also being made available to feasible projects especially in industrial and education sectors. He said that FIEDMC would take full advantage of the services of INMAL for up-gradation and automation of industrial units.

He hoped that INMAL would play key role in addressing the issues of industrial sector for better and effective use of electricity and other allied.

He assured that he would help allocate more funds for ITU if required for meeting their research targets well on time.

He said that it was good omen that one the public sector university (ITU) under the dynamic leadership of its Vice Chancellor Prof Dr.Sarfraz Khurshid was taking lead in carrying out world class research especially in electrical engineering under the supervision of Dr.Tauseef Tauqeer, head of electrical engineering department. He said that ranking of the universities worldwide were always gauged on the basis of research and research publications contributed by teachers and researchers. He hoped that ITU would soon attain distinction in the international competition on the basis of its landmark achievements in the field of IT.

Earlier Dr.Tauseef Tauqeer gave a detailed presentation on the INMAL and its role in providing the services to WASA Lahore, LESCO, Fan Industry and other sectors which he claimed will bring down cost of the production drastically and save billion of rupees in power consumption.

Later Chairman was shown various sections of the lab and evinced keen interest in its working. He said that he was impressed greatly after visit and hoped INMAL would yield positive impact on industrial sector for its betterment and improvement on modern scientific lines.