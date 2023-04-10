FIEDMC invites tenders for development projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has invited tenders for its development projects at M-III Industrial City, situated at Motorway (M-IV) Sahianwala.

A spokesman said here on Monday that Rs 1,663 million would be spent on development projects in M-III Industrial City.

Also, the FIEDMC would complete its office building at M-III Jhumra Road with an estimated cost of Rs 15.20 million whereas Rs 310.88 million would be spent on installation of streetlights on central roads in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Earlier, the FIEDMC office was working at upper floor of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Complex on Canal Road.