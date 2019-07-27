UrduPoint.com
FIEDMC Launches Community Development Programme To Uplift Living Standards

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

FIEDMC launches Community Development Programme to uplift living standards

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Head of the Chief Minister Inspection TeamPunjab Muhammad Ajmal Cheema Saturday said that ambitious communitydevelopment programme launched by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Developmentand Management Company (FIEDMC) will usher an era of prosperity andpromise improve the living standards of the locals.Speaking at the launching ceremony held at FIEDMC, Muhammad Ajmal Cheemasaid the main purpose of this community development programme should beaimed at providing basic facilities to the residents of Chak Jhumrabesides imparting technical training to them so that they could earn theirdaily bread through decent jobs.

He said that trained human resource wasthe backbone of trade and industry and government was taking genuine stepsfor the welfare of the labourers.He further said that Punjab`s labour policy had been formulated with avision to ensure gainfully employed and satisfied labour force whichoptimally contributed to national growth and worked in a decent environmentas per national and international standards.

