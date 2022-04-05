FIEDMC plans to hold investment conference in America: Zafar Iqbal Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) is planning to organize an Investment Conference in the US for the early and speedy colonization of M3 and Allama Iqbal industrial estates, said Zafar Iqbal Sarwar Chairman FIEDMC.

He was talking to Mr. William Makaneole US Consul General Lahore during his visit to FIEDMC here on Tuesday.

Zafar said that industrial estates developed by FIEDMC also have the status of Special Economic Zones with a ten-year tax holiday.

He said that it is a unique opportunity for American investors to establish their units in FIEDMC Industrial Estate and cover the entire South Asian region in addition to having access to the landlocked Central Asian Estates.

Manzir Ali Javed Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC briefed him about the facilities and investment opportunities available in this region for the foreign investors.