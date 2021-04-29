FIEDMC sets up complaint cell

UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has set up a complaint cell for resolving the issues of stakeholders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has set up a complaint cell for resolving the issues of stakeholders.

According to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, this cell will help to resolve issues and complaints of investors, industrialists, and buyers of FIEDMC special economic zones.

The complaints can be registered by calling at cell phone 0323-7770055.

More Stories From Pakistan

