FIEDMC SEZ taking lead by attracting local as well as FDI, says Mian Kashif

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019 Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday said FIEDMC Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is taking lead in Pakistan by attractinglocal as well as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as more than 20 Chinesecompanies are already made investment at M-3 Industrial City and AllamaIqbal Industrial City.While talking to media here today he said the federal government hasdecided to finance the cost of provision of gas and electricity to all theSpecial Economic Zones (SEZs) of FIEDMC .

He said for provision of 80 MW,FESCO required Rs200 million which included the conducting of transmissionlines and ancillary arrangements.He said the provision of utilities at zero point is the responsibility ofthe Federal government and in the regard the government will ensure timelyavailability of funds as assured by Secretary board of Investment OmerRasul .

The funding will be provided through PSDP as per the decision ofECC and 1.4 billion rupees has initially been allocated for the provisionof utilities.Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that NOC for 40 MW Grid Station has already beenissued.

He said that understanding was given that 40MW additionaltransformer could be placed in the existing Grid Station as stop gaparrangement. Meanwhile, the construction and erection of 2nd Grid Stationwill be completed. He said FIEDMC also required 20 MW by December 2019 forAllama Iqbal Industrial City as the sales has already started.