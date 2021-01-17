UrduPoint.com
FIEDMC Signs MoU With Hong Kong Trade & Investment Forum

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:34 AM

The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Pakistan Hong Kong Trade and Investment Forum (PHKTIF) have inked a memorandum of understanding

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ):The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Pakistan Hong Kong Trade and Investment Forum (PHKTIF) have inked a memorandum of understanding.

According to a press release issued here Saturday, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, in an online meeting, briefed the PHKTIF delegation about Allama Iqbal Industrial City and FIEDMC.

He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City was a unique project of its nature in Punjab province, which is being completed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and it has the full support of the federal as well as provincial governments.

Under the MoU, FIEDMC and PHKTIF would extend cooperation with each other in the business zone. The PHKTIF will make investments in different sectors and FIEDMC will be responsible for providing all-out facilities to the companies.

