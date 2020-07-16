UrduPoint.com
FIEDMC To Construct Expressway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

FIEDMC to construct expressway

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has decided to construct 80-kilometre-long Super Expressway with an estimated cost of Rs 10 billion.

According to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, the road would help connect Economic Zones of Motorway M-IV with Motorway M-III.

He said that Frontier Works Organization (FWO) would construct the four-lane expressway, which would pass through Khurarianwala and connect Sahianwala Interchange with Jaranwala Interchange.

In this connection, all three economic zones situated along with M-IV Motorway will get easy access up to M-III Motorway to boost up economic activities in the area, he added.

