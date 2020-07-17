FIEDMC to construct super express highway to interlink motorways

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Management Company (FIEDMC) will construct a super express highway to interlink the economic zones of M-III with M-IV.

This road will be constructed by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said here Friday that the 80 km long express way will comprise 4 lanes and it would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 10 billion on 'BOT' basis.

This dual carriageway will interlink M-III to M-IV from Sahianwala interchange to Jarranwala interchange via Khurrianwala.

All the three economic zones and other industries will benefit from this road.