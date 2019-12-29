FIEDMC to spend Rs 3bln on development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has decided to spend Rs 3 billion on various development projects in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-III Industrial City.

FIEDMC spokesman said on Sunday that Company's board of Directors has accorded approval to initiate development works with Rs.3 billion in these cities.

He said that boundary wall will be constructed in Allama Iqbal Industrial City besides establishing its main gate and management office.

He said that Rs 6.5 million will also be spent on setting up new grid stations to provide uninterrupted electricity to Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-III Industrial City.

He said that Rs 15 million will be spent on renovation of FIEDMC Sub Office at Lahore and Rs 4.5 million on establishment of Technical Training Institute at Garments City, Rs 5 million on installation of E-tag system and barriers at central gate of M-III Industrial City and Rs 3.2 million on installation of lights there.