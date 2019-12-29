UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIEDMC To Spend Rs 3bln On Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

FIEDMC to spend Rs 3bln on development projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has decided to spend Rs 3 billion on various development projects in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-III Industrial City.

FIEDMC spokesman said on Sunday that Company's board of Directors has accorded approval to initiate development works with Rs.3 billion in these cities.

He said that boundary wall will be constructed in Allama Iqbal Industrial City besides establishing its main gate and management office.

He said that Rs 6.5 million will also be spent on setting up new grid stations to provide uninterrupted electricity to Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-III Industrial City.

He said that Rs 15 million will be spent on renovation of FIEDMC Sub Office at Lahore and Rs 4.5 million on establishment of Technical Training Institute at Garments City, Rs 5 million on installation of E-tag system and barriers at central gate of M-III Industrial City and Rs 3.2 million on installation of lights there.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Electricity Company Sunday Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

16 minutes ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.