Field assistant environment held in Sargodha

Anti Corruption police arrested a government employee on corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Anti Corruption police arrested a government employee on corruption charges.

ACE authorities said on Wednesday that Mohsin Raza resident of Satellite Town Sargodha in his application to Regional Director ACE Shahbaz Hussein Shah alleged that field assistant environment pollution department Sohail was demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 for NOC for his control shed.

On the direction of Regional Director ACE, Assistant Director (Investigation) Tasawwar Abbas Bosal along with judicial magistrate Muhammad Khalid conducted a raid in the office of Sohail and arrested him red handed with money.