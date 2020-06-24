UrduPoint.com
Field Assistants Get Pest Scouting, Soil Sample Kits

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Agriculture officer Talha Sheikh Wednesday distributed pest scouting and soil sample collection kits among the field assistants with a direction to reach out to all cotton and paddy farmers to provide them extensive advisory services for better crop growth during the ongoing Kahrif season

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Agriculture officer Talha Sheikh Wednesday distributed pest scouting and soil sample collection kits among the field assistants with a direction to reach out to all cotton and paddy farmers to provide them extensive advisory services for better crop growth during the ongoing Kahrif season.

While distributing kits among the field assistants at Rangpur, Talha said that these kits were provided by the government to help farmers identify and overcome issues relating to soil fertility or deficiency of essential organic material in soil and the threat of pest attack.

He said that field assistants should perform pest scouting and collect soul samples from the field where needed and help the farmers.

He said that cotton was Pakistan's cash crop and enhancing its production and quality should be the priority of all agriculture officers and staff.

