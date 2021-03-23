Field formations directed to complete survey of crops damaged due to heavy rains

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, Tuesday directed field formations to complete survey of expected loss of crops which damaged due to rains and submit it as early as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, Tuesday directed field formations to complete survey of expected loss of crops which damaged due to rains and submit it as early as possible.

Secretary Agricutlure South expressed these views during visits to Multan, Basti Malook, Mkhdoom Ali and Lodhran areas to review the impact of rains and thunderstorm on wheat, maize, vegetables and orchards.

He said that agriculture was an open-air industry but cutting of maximum trees and environmental changes putting negative impacts on standing crops.

He said that wheat crop has been entered into harvesting stage and directed the field formations to remain into the field for guidance of the growers.

He directed officials to ensure proper use of all sources of communications for provision of guidance to growers.

Sec Agriculture informed that the shops of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides were permitted to remain open 24/7 to ensure availability of agri inputs to growers for khreef season including cotton.

Ateel said the certified cotton seed of approved varieties was being provided to growers on cheaper rates for cultivation of cotton on 200,000 acres land.

He said that the benefits of subsidy on PB ropes, fertilizers, interest-free loans and other schemes to growers at their doorsteps in a transparent way.

Secretary said that agriculture department was playing its active role in collaboration with growers and other stakeholders for improvement of agriculture economy by adopting all preventive measures during current situation of coronavirus.