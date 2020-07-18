UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Field Formations Must Develop Strong Connection With Farmers'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 10:24 PM

'Field formations must develop strong connection with farmers'

Agriculture Additional Secretary Punjab Task Force Rana Ali Arshad on Saturday said that maximum area of cotton cultivation was in Bahawalpur division so field formations of this division should play better and active role

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Agriculture Additional Secretary Punjab Task Force Rana Ali Arshad on Saturday said that maximum area of cotton cultivation was in Bahawalpur division so field formations of this division should play better and active role.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of divisional technical advisory committee in Bahawalpur, according to a handout issued here.

He said the Agriculture department was utilizing all available resources to provide better guidance to the farmers.

He directed the field formations to develop good connection with farmers besides providing them technical guidance.

He said that in Bahawalpur division 96 percent cotton cultivation target had been achieved.

To obtain maximum cotton yield from per acre land the recommendations of technical advisory committee were being conveyed to farmers, he said and further added that strict monitoring was being carried out to maintain the quality and price of fertilizers and agricultural medicines.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Bahawalpur Price Cotton All From

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

41 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

1 hour ago

De-watering continues to clean stagnant water afte ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, the center of hope and ultimate destinat ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-coronavirus steps yielding desired results: C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.