'Field formations must develop strong connection with farmers'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Agriculture Additional Secretary Punjab Task Force Rana Ali Arshad on Saturday said that maximum area of cotton cultivation was in Bahawalpur division so field formations of this division should play better and active role.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of divisional technical advisory committee in Bahawalpur, according to a handout issued here.

He said the Agriculture department was utilizing all available resources to provide better guidance to the farmers.

He directed the field formations to develop good connection with farmers besides providing them technical guidance.

He said that in Bahawalpur division 96 percent cotton cultivation target had been achieved.

To obtain maximum cotton yield from per acre land the recommendations of technical advisory committee were being conveyed to farmers, he said and further added that strict monitoring was being carried out to maintain the quality and price of fertilizers and agricultural medicines.