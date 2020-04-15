Field hospital established at Sports Complex Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has established 200 beds field hospital at sports Complex Sialkot for the suspect coronavirus patients.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that the Sialkot exporters and local philanthropists had donated generously for establishing this field hospital for facilitating suspect coronavirus patients there.