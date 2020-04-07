Field hospital to be set up in two private colleges for corona patients: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner said that field hospital would be set up on emergency basis in two private colleges where quarantine center and Isolation ward would be establish for the corona patients. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with health department's officers here on Tuesday.

In meeting Director Health Services Rana Abdullah, CEO (H) Dr. Rai Samiullah, DHO Dr. Muhammad Riaz, MS DHQ Teaching Hospital Dr. Ghulam Shabbir, Principal SMC Dr. Humeera Akram, ADC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi and President of PMA Dr. Sikander Hayyat Warriach were also present.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the MS DHQ Teaching hospital to submit a report immediately after completing all other arrangements including Manpower at field hospital.

He issued orders for three shifts of doctors, nurses and para medical staff of DHQ Teaching hospital and Sargodha Medical College while preparing action plan for all the treatment and feeding facilities and security of the patients at the hospitals, he also directed.

The meeting was informed that the NDA would provide machines and kits for corona patients' tests in Sargodha while location has been identified for the laboratory.

Director Health Services Rana Abdullah told to the meeting that private hospital microbiologist lady Doctor was being hired for tests while the technician would be appointed by the Health department.

A number of important decisions were also taken to restore the health of corona patients in meeting.