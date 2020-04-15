Field Hospital visited, facilities reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Ikhlaq Ahmed visited field hospital situated at sports Complex Pasrur road and reviewed health facilities.

They reviewed medical facilities being provided there to the suspect coronavirus patients.

Usman Dar stressed the need of promotion of social distancing among the people to be safe and keep the others safe from coronavirus while staying at their homes.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir and Sialkot DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz were also present on this occasion.