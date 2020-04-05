Field hospitals established in Rawalpindi, Jhelum to start work soon: CS

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that field hospitals for corona patients were being established across the province on the pattern of Expo Centre Lahore, and the similar health facilities would be available in Rawalpindi and Jhelum within next three days.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at camp office. The meeting reviewed measure to curb spread of coronavirus, the SOPs for companies in construction sector and strategy to send pilgrims to their hometowns.

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary said that all resources were being utilized to contain the spread of coronavirus in the province, adding that protection of people as well doctors and paramedics was priority of the Punjab government.

He issued instructions to the officers to submit their suggestions to finalize a strategy about construction industry.

The meeting was briefed that process of quarantine and testing of pilgrims in Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan had been completed and those to be tested negative for coronavirus would be sent to their hometowns whereas others would be quarantined for more 14 days.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that arrangements had been finalized in Rawalpindi to quarantine the passengers coming from abroad.

The IG Punjab asked the regional and district police officers to ensure safety of officials performing duties related to coronavirus. He directed policemen to deal people with politely.