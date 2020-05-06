UrduPoint.com
Field Isolation Center Established In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:45 AM

Field isolation center established in Hyderabad

The government of Sindh has established a Field Isolation Center in Hyderabad for COVID-19 patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The government of Sindh has established a Field Isolation Center in Hyderabad for COVID-19 patients.

Spokesman to the provincial government Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday has informed about this initiative in a Tweet.

According to him, the center would cater to 300 asymptomatic patients.

"About Hyderabad,out of 346 coronavirus patients,194 have been completely recovered and 4 have unfortunately passed away", said Wahab.

