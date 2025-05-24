Field Marshal Asim Munir hosts dinner to honour political leadership, armed forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, hosted a dinner to honour the political leadership, steadfast commitment of the Armed Forces, and the indomitable spirit of the people of Pakistan as demonstrated during Marka-e-Haq, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

According to an ISPR news release, the distinguished gathering was graced by the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister; Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Federal Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Air & Naval Staff, senior leadership of major political parties, high-ranking government officials and senior officers from the three Services.

Participants paid tribute to the sagacious leadership that steered the nation through a defining moment, hailed the courage and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, and commended the resolute patriotism of the Pakistani people.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff expressed profound gratitude to the political leadership for their strategic foresight during Marka-e-Haq and lauded the seamless inter-services coordination that ensured operational success in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

He further acknowledged the unwavering role of Pakistani youth and media in countering the disinformation campaign waged by India, describing them as a ‘steel wall’ against malign propaganda.

The COAS also commended the outstanding contributions of Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats, whose professionalism and resolve proved critical during the conflict.

The evening stood as a powerful affirmation of national unity and the collective resolve to advance with renewed strength and cohesion.