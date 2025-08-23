- Home
- Pakistan
- Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Balochistan people
Field Marshal Munir Reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s Resolve To Stand With Balochistan People
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 03:28 PM
Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir emphasises the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing challenges faced by people of Balochistan and reaffirms unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at improving Southern Balochistan’s socio-economic development
TURBAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Saturday reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of peace, prosperity and sustainable development.
During his interaction with the Chief Minister Balochistan and representatives of the civil administration in Turbat, he highlighted the need for good governance, infrastructure development and the importance of inclusive, people-centric progress.
The Field Marshal emphasized the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people of Balochistan and reaffirmed unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at improving the Southern Balochistan’s socio-economic development.
On the occasion, the Field Marshal was given a comprehensive brief on the security dynamics including threat perspective and successful operations against Fitna al Hindustan, ongoing development projects, and efforts to enhance socio-economic conditions in southern Balochistan.
During his interaction with troops, the Field Marshal appreciated their high morale, operational readiness and unflinching commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty. He commended their role in ensuring peace and stability in the region under challenging circumstances.
Recent Stories
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Balochistan people1 minute ago
-
DPM/FM arrives in Dhaka on official visit30 minutes ago
-
Big changes ahead: Mohsin Naqvi approves new flyover, hotels and sector development for Islamabad40 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor assents to Anti-Terrorism Sindh Amendment Bill 202540 minutes ago
-
Over half of Mansehra’s women face poor nutrition, health gaps50 minutes ago
-
DC reviews revenue collection targets1 hour ago
-
3 suspects held, arms recovered in DIKhan police operation1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
200 rescuers from Rescue 1122 deployed for 28 safer processions1 hour ago
-
Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai: 282nd Urs celebrations held at Besant Hall1 hour ago
-
WSSC Dera intensifies cleanliness drive, deploys staff to avert urban flooding1 hour ago
-
NDMA dispatches 19th aid shipment to Gaza, cumulative relief hits 1,915 tons1 hour ago