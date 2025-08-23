Open Menu

Field Marshal Munir Reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s Resolve To Stand With Balochistan People

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 03:28 PM

Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir emphasises the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing challenges faced by people of Balochistan and reaffirms unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at improving Southern Balochistan’s socio-economic development

TURBAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Saturday reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

During his interaction with the Chief Minister Balochistan and representatives of the civil administration in Turbat, he highlighted the need for good governance, infrastructure development and the importance of inclusive, people-centric progress.

The Field Marshal emphasized the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people of Balochistan and reaffirmed unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at improving the Southern Balochistan’s socio-economic development.

On the occasion, the Field Marshal was given a comprehensive brief on the security dynamics including threat perspective and successful operations against Fitna al Hindustan, ongoing development projects, and efforts to enhance socio-economic conditions in southern Balochistan.

During his interaction with troops, the Field Marshal appreciated their high morale, operational readiness and unflinching commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty. He commended their role in ensuring peace and stability in the region under challenging circumstances.

