Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Meets Chief Of General Staff Of Iranian Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:43 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, visited General Staff Headquarters, Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran.
COAS held a meeting with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said an ISPR news release.
The two military leaders engaged in discussions on the evolving regional security landscape, with a particular focus on strengthening bilateral defence ties.
Key areas of mutual interest included enhancing military-to-military cooperation, improving security mechanisms along the shared border, and exploring avenues for transforming the border regions into zones of trade and economic connectivity, thereby contributing to regional stability and prosperity.
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival, including a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a well-turned-out contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces.
COAS, alongside the Prime Minister of Pakistan, earlier met with Ayatollah Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran and Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran. COAS is on an official visit to Türkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan along with the Prime Minister’s delegation visiting the three friendly countries
