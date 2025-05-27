Open Menu

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Meets Chief Of General Staff Of Iranian Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:43 PM

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, visited General Staff Headquarters, Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, visited General Staff Headquarters, Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran.

COAS held a meeting with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said an ISPR news release.

The two military leaders engaged in discussions on the evolving regional security landscape, with a particular focus on strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Key areas of mutual interest included enhancing military-to-military cooperation, improving security mechanisms along the shared border, and exploring avenues for transforming the border regions into zones of trade and economic connectivity, thereby contributing to regional stability and prosperity.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival, including a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a well-turned-out contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces.

COAS, alongside the Prime Minister of Pakistan, earlier met with Ayatollah Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran and Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran. COAS is on an official visit to Türkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan along with the Prime Minister’s delegation visiting the three friendly countries

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matte ..

39 seconds ago
 Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - F ..

Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision’ report at Arab ..

54 seconds ago
 Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social med ..

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video  

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed with ..

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..

30 minutes ago
Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility

30 minutes ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; powe ..

Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported

33 minutes ago
 Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global m ..

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

38 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

46 minutes ago
 New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

10 minutes ago
 Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one ..

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan