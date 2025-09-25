Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s role will never be forgotten: Lt Gen (Retd) Afzal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) An important meeting of the Khushhal Pakistan Forum was held under the chairmanship of Lt General (Retd) Muhammad Afzal at its central office in Rawalpindi.

The meeting was attended by Chief Organizer Aziz Ahmed Awan, Major (Retd) Khurram, and other members. The participants highly praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and the defense agreement signed during the visit.

They stated that Field Marshal’s services are regarded with great respect and admiration by the Pakistani people, especially by former military personnel.

Lt General (Retd) Muhammad Afzal remarked that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s role in leading Pakistan toward economic and defence will always be remembered.

"Due to his efforts, the Pakistani nation stands tall with pride today, and the world is appreciating the actions of Pakistan and its armed forces", he said.

He further said that the full credit for the current situation goes to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.