Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s Role Will Never Be Forgotten: Lt Gen (Retd) Afzal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) An important meeting of the Khushhal Pakistan Forum was held under the chairmanship of Lt General (Retd) Muhammad Afzal at its central office in Rawalpindi.
The meeting was attended by Chief Organizer Aziz Ahmed Awan, Major (Retd) Khurram, and other members. The participants highly praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and the defense agreement signed during the visit.
They stated that Field Marshal’s services are regarded with great respect and admiration by the Pakistani people, especially by former military personnel.
Lt General (Retd) Muhammad Afzal remarked that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s role in leading Pakistan toward economic and defence will always be remembered.
"Due to his efforts, the Pakistani nation stands tall with pride today, and the world is appreciating the actions of Pakistan and its armed forces", he said.
He further said that the full credit for the current situation goes to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.
Recent Stories
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police tighten noose in Tarnol: 131 persons checked in grand operation8 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, UNO to expand full-scale partnership, tasks to achieve SDGS8 minutes ago
-
'Elements involved in LPG gas refilling business being eliminated'8 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s role will never be forgotten: Lt Gen (Retd) Afzal8 minutes ago
-
Operations underway against criminal elements: SHO Sariab8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews water filtration plants in Sargodha18 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranks first in world in terms of air pollution18 minutes ago
-
Eight motorcycles recovered18 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt top priority to provide education, training to special children18 minutes ago
-
Private school teacher brutally tortured student in Chiniot.18 minutes ago
-
Fees of students from Bahawalpur, Khanewal and Jhang districts waived18 minutes ago
-
13,290 applications for teacher transfers received18 minutes ago