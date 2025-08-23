Open Menu

Field Marshal Visits Turbat To Review Security, Development Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Field Marshal visits Turbat to review security, development initiatives

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff, visited Turbat, Balochistan to review the prevailing security situation, assess development initiatives, and reinforce coordination between military and civil institutions for the stability and prosperity of Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

During interaction with CM Balochistan and representatives of the civil administration, he highlighted the need for good governance, infrastructure development, and the importance of inclusive, people-centric progress.

He emphasized the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people of Balochistan and reaffirmed unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at improving the Southern Balochistan’s socio-economic development.

During his interaction with troops, the COAS appreciated their high morale, operational readiness, and unflinching commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty. He commended their role in ensuring peace and stability in the region under challenging circumstances.

COAS was given a comprehensive brief on the security dynamics including threat perspective and successful operations against Fitna al Hindustan, ongoing development projects, and efforts to enhance socio-economic conditions in southern Balochistan.

Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Balochistan along with other officials were also present at the occasion. Upon his arrival, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was received by Corps Commander Balochistan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

3 hours ago
 2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on De ..

2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, militar ..

UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

12 hours ago
 Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani s ..

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..

12 hours ago
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

12 hours ago
 CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice fo ..

CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling

12 hours ago
 Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for invo ..

Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..

12 hours ago
 Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard product ..

Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock

12 hours ago
 Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in ..

Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi

12 hours ago
 HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in ..

HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan