Field Marshal Visits Turbat To Review Security, Development Initiatives
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 11:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff, visited Turbat, Balochistan to review the prevailing security situation, assess development initiatives, and reinforce coordination between military and civil institutions for the stability and prosperity of Balochistan.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.
During interaction with CM Balochistan and representatives of the civil administration, he highlighted the need for good governance, infrastructure development, and the importance of inclusive, people-centric progress.
He emphasized the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people of Balochistan and reaffirmed unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at improving the Southern Balochistan’s socio-economic development.
During his interaction with troops, the COAS appreciated their high morale, operational readiness, and unflinching commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty. He commended their role in ensuring peace and stability in the region under challenging circumstances.
COAS was given a comprehensive brief on the security dynamics including threat perspective and successful operations against Fitna al Hindustan, ongoing development projects, and efforts to enhance socio-economic conditions in southern Balochistan.
Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Balochistan along with other officials were also present at the occasion. Upon his arrival, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was received by Corps Commander Balochistan.
