Field Officer Arrested Over Bribe:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a field officer of District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Bhakkar over bribe here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued, Maqsood Alam s/o Muhammad Ramzan,resident of Jhakar Digar Sharqi village,Bhakkar, submitted an application to Regional Director Anti-Corruption Abdul Razzaq Dogar in which he stated that Qaisar Abbas field officer of DHQ hospital Bhakkar demanded Rs 15000 as a bribe from my brother- in-law to get a medical board.

To which, the Regional Director ACE ordered the Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Bhakkar Ameer Abdullah Khan to conduct a raid to arrest the accused.

The Circle Officer ACE under the supervision of Magistrate Malik Javed Khokhar conducted a raid and arrested Qaisar Abbas on the spot and also recovered the marked notes of Rs 15000 from him.

Case was registered against the accused, while investigation was underway.

