Field Officers To Undergo Performance Evaluation: Secy Mines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Punjab Mines & Mineral department Secretary Babar Aman Babar has directed the field officers to undergo performance evaluation based on performance indicators proforma

He instructed the officers to document their monthly performance aligned with the given guidelines. This documentation is to be uploaded on an online dashboard for scrutiny, aiming to assess their performance, he said and added this initiative is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of officers at the grassroots and ensure swift implementation of all projects.

The Secretary Mines stated that the use of performance indicators will lead to further improvements in the officers' performance, facilitating the timely accomplishment of departmental goals. He emphasized that the formation of performance indicators is aligned with the revenue plan. He explained that these indicators include revenue collection, auction of mining leases, prevention of illegal mining activities, regular inspections of mining leases, timely action against leaseholders violating the law, formation of new mining blocks for various minerals, appropriate reforms in old blocks, pursuit of cases in high courts, and the timely vacation of stay orders.

He further said that the field officers are obligated to access details of all mines and leases on the online dashboard.

Furthermore, the directive of the secretary regarding receipt of remaining dues from the department's defaulters has been made a part of the performance indicators, while actions such as the timely implementation of environmental NOCs for mining leases, the successful conduct of monthly meetings of district mines and minerals committees, robust promotion of the mining sector in every district and initiatives to boost the morale of new investors have also been included in the performance indicators, he concluded.

