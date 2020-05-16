Field operation teams need to work on combat basis: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has said that locusts was a national issue and for saving national agriculture from devastation the field operation and surveillance teams need to work on warlike basis

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :

Deputy Commissioner has expressed the views on his inspection visit at ongoing operation for anti- locust started by agricultural and other institutions at Dhaba Karsial and Dhranga district Mianwali.

Omar Sher Chattah said that till the complete eradication of locusts the surveillance and combat operation must be continued adding that for the purpose the district administration will provide all out resources.

Talking to people on the occasion the deputy commissioner said that Punjab government was utilizing every possible resource for eradicating locust and prevention of crops on exigent basis; he said and added that in this connection the farmers should cooperate the surveillance and combat operation teams.

He directed the officers of agricultural officers that along with the farmers they should make sure to plough in fields where locust operation has been completed so as the eggs of locust could not take birth again.

Briefing the depurty commissioner Omar Sher Chattah the focal person anti locust drive Abdul Majid Khan told that combat operation has been administered on 135 acre land at Dhaba Karsial and Dhranga villages.

On this occasion, assistant director agriculture Tariq Mehmood Khan, AD Agriculture Abdul Majid Khan, agricultural officer Farooq Azam, AO Plant Protection Rizwan Mustafa were also presented there.