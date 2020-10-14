Field staff directed to launch crackdown to control crimes in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal said on Wednesday that field force had been directed to launch massive crackdown to control crimes across the South Punjab.

He said that in first phase, the circle against big gangs, proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers was being tightened.

A special operation launched in all the districts from ongoing month which yielded positive results.

The AIG South clarified that there was no concession for the police personnel which found involved in immorality with citizen and obstruction of justice.

He expressed these views while addressing police officers and various delegations of citizens during his visit to Bahawalpur Range.

Earlier, on arrival at Bahawalpur, Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab was received by RPO Bahawalpur Zubair Ahmed Dareshk and DPO Bahawalpur.

The AIG said that the Punjab government had set up an Additional IG South Punjab office to resolve the problems of the people at their door steps which would also benefit the police personnel along with the general public.

Zafar Iqbal said that he would make frequent visits to Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan ranges and would also conduct unannounced inspections of police stations while resolving public grievances on the spot.

He said that police officers should go out into the field and also enhance public contacts.

He said that every young police officer was an ambassador of the department and all possible steps would be taken for his welfare.

Later, he accompanied by RPO Bahawalpur also inspected the mourning processions of Chehlum and took briefing on security arrangements.