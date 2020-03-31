UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fields Hospitals Set Up For Corona Virus Patients: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:06 PM

Fields hospitals set up for corona virus patients: commissioner

Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Tuesday said that fields hospitals consisting of 1495 beds had been set up for patients of corona virus in the division including the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Tuesday said that fields hospitals consisting of 1495 beds had been set up for patients of corona virus in the division including the provincial capital.

The field hospitals included Expo Center hospital consisted of 900 beds, while 180 bedded field hospital in Kasur, 235 bedded in Sheikhupura and 160 bed field hospital in Nankana Sahib.

The commissioner said that quarantine centres consisted of 4,478 beds were established in Lahore division, adding that Lahore's quarantine centre has a capacity of having 1167 patients, while 898 patients could be admitted in Kasur's quarantine center, 352 in Sheikhupura and 1561 in Nankana Sahib.

He said that isolation centers had also been established at 217 locations in the provincial capital, whereas 168 bedded high deficiency unites were also set up in 19 Health Units in Lahore division. The divisional administration had alsocompleted a survey to make hostels, colleges and other places as temporaryquarantines.

Related Topics

Lahore Kasur Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

11 minutes ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

41 minutes ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

41 minutes ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

48 minutes ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

50 minutes ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.