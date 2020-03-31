Fields hospitals set up for corona virus patients: commissioner

Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Tuesday said that fields hospitals consisting of 1495 beds had been set up for patients of corona virus in the division including the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Tuesday said that fields hospitals consisting of 1495 beds had been set up for patients of corona virus in the division including the provincial capital.

The field hospitals included Expo Center hospital consisted of 900 beds, while 180 bedded field hospital in Kasur, 235 bedded in Sheikhupura and 160 bed field hospital in Nankana Sahib.

The commissioner said that quarantine centres consisted of 4,478 beds were established in Lahore division, adding that Lahore's quarantine centre has a capacity of having 1167 patients, while 898 patients could be admitted in Kasur's quarantine center, 352 in Sheikhupura and 1561 in Nankana Sahib.

He said that isolation centers had also been established at 217 locations in the provincial capital, whereas 168 bedded high deficiency unites were also set up in 19 Health Units in Lahore division. The divisional administration had alsocompleted a survey to make hostels, colleges and other places as temporaryquarantines.