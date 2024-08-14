Open Menu

FIFA, Google Extend Special Independence Day Greetings To Pakistan.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 07:40 PM

FIFA, Google extend special Independence Day greetings to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) As the whole nation celebrates its 78th Independence Day with enthusiasm, FIFA and Google have joined in the festivities.

FIFA shared a special post on Instagram featuring players from Pakistan's women’s and men’s football teams, with a caption in urdu wishing Pakistan a happy Independence Day.

Google also marked the occasion by changing its doodle to convey Independence Day greetings to the people of Pakistan.

The doodle features a colorful illustration of a traditional Pakistani truck, decorated with flowers and other festive elements.

The truck is also carrying a large Pakistani flag.

