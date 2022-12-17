- Home
FIFA Live Screening At ACP On Sunday
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi is going to put a big screen for the live FIFA World Cup final at its Jaun Elia Lawn on Sunday.
This was stated by an ACP spokesperson here on Saturday.
