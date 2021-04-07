FIFA Suspends Football Associations of Chad, Pakistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to suspend the football associations of Chad and Pakistan, FIFA said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the decision to suspend the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) with immediate effect was taken due to the government's interference in the national association's activity.

"The suspension was prompted by the recent decisions of Chadian government authorities to permanently withdraw the powers delegated to the FTFA, establish a national committee for the temporary management of football and seize control of the FTFA's premises," the statement said.

FIFA noted that the suspension will be lifted once the Chadian government has abolished its decisions and confirmed that the FIFA premises are again under the control of the international association.

The decision to suspend the Pakistan Football Association (PFF) also took immediate effect due to third-party interference in the national association's activity.

"This situation was prompted by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protesters and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF," the statement said.

The protesters did not react in any way to FIFA's demand to return the building under the PFF control, so the international body suspended the activities of the federation. FIFA's decision will be reversed after the return of the headquarters, premises, accounts and communication channels under the PFF's full control.