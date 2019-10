Fifteen BPS-17 officers reshuffled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday reshuffled fifteen officers of BPS-17 and posted them against new assignment.

In a notification issued by KP Establishment Department stated that Section Officer Local Government Adnan Ibrar has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Ghazi) Haripur, Additional Assistant Commissioner Haripur Adil Ayub posted as Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Haripur, Section Officer PHE Noor Muhammad as Assistant Commissioner Alai Battagram, Additional Assistant Commissioner Darosh Chitral as Additional Assistant Commissioner Chitral, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Sohailur Rehman as Assistant Commissioner Dargai Malakand, Section Officer Home Asadullah as Assistant Commissioner Khadokhel Buner, Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Nowshera Muhammad Qamar as Assistant Commissioner Tribal Sub-Division Bannu while Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Mardan Sobia Zia has been asked to report Establishment Department.

Similarly, Finance Officer Chitral Abdul Haq has been transferred and posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Droash Chitral and Naik Muhammad Khan who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been placed as Assistant Commissioner Bara Tribal District Khyber.

The other transferred officers were included; Section Officer Minerals Development Manzoor Ahmed posted as Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Mardan, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Abbottabad Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah as Assistant Commissioner Wari Dir Upper, Section Officer Home Eid Nawaz as Assistant Commissioner Banda Daus Shah Karak, Assistant Commissioner Lakki Marwat Tribal Sub Division Nauman Ali Shah as Assistant Commissioner Tribal Sub-Division Peshawar and under transfer as Section Officer E&SE Ishaq Ahmad has been posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Gagra Buner, the notification concluded.