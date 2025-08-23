Open Menu

Fifteen Dead, 1,572 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Fifteen dead, 1,572 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Fifteen people were killed and 1,572 others injured in 1,374 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report, issued by the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, here on Saturday.

As many as 656 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 916 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 883 drivers, 64 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians and 539 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 244 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 282 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Multan with 98 accidents and 102 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 86 accidents and 106 victims.

According to the data, 1,439 motorbikes, 74 auto-rickshaws, 140 motorcars, 25 vans, seven passenger buses, 31 trucks and 112 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

