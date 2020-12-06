Fifteen Gamblers Arrested in Sargodha:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested fifteen gamblers and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 100,000 from their possession.

Police said on Sunday that Cantt Police team conducted raids at various gambling dens and arrested 15 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 100,000 and 4 cell phones from them.

The accused were identified as Ijaz Hussain, Muhammad Sarfraz, Tariq Yousuf, Danish Rasheed, Muhammad Asif, Ghulam Raza, Qaisar Iqbal and others.

Cases have been registered cases against the accused.