Fifteen Injured In Lasbela Coach Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 09:50 PM
At least fifteen people sustained injuries when a passenger coach traveling from Karachi to Awaran met with a fatal accident near Lasbela district of Balochistan on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) At least fifteen people sustained injuries when a passenger coach traveling from Karachi to Awaran met with a fatal accident near Lasbela district of Balochistan on Thursday.
According to the details, the ill-fated passenger coach was heading towards Awaran when it turned turtle due to over-speeding near the Land pull area of Lasbela, injuring 15 persons, a privater news channel reported.
Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
WHO Report debunks myths on illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year
Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area
Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan
All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi
IHC adjourns case of missing person
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes
Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler
Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APCPC demands pre budget consultation with chambers19 minutes ago
-
Information Minister felicitates AEMEND’s newly elected office-bearers27 minutes ago
-
FBISE team to participate in Int'l Olympiad Informatics this year27 minutes ago
-
Qaiser chairs meeting to boost economic activity in Gwadar area27 minutes ago
-
Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan31 minutes ago
-
All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi31 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case of missing person31 minutes ago
-
2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes56 minutes ago
-
Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service31 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler31 minutes ago
-
Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS37 minutes ago
-
Student councils aim to nurture leadership qualities among students37 minutes ago