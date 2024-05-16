Fifteen injured in Lasbela coach accident

At least fifteen people sustained injuries when a passenger coach traveling from Karachi to Awaran met with a fatal accident near Lasbela district of Balochistan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) At least fifteen people sustained injuries when a passenger coach traveling from Karachi to Awaran met with a fatal accident near Lasbela district of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to the details, the ill-fated passenger coach was heading towards Awaran when it turned turtle due to over-speeding near the Land pull area of Lasbela, injuring 15 persons, a privater news channel reported.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.