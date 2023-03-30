Fifteen milk sellers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Fifteen milk sellers were arrested on charges of adulteration of water on Thursday.

The accused were arrested by officials of the district administration, led by Assistant Commissioners Syeda Zainab Naqvi during the inspections conducted at University Road, academy Town and Old Bara Road.

The AC also disposed of 500 liter adulterated milk.