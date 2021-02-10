Fifteen more peacocks die of Newcastle in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Fifteen more peacocks died due to viral disease 'Newcastle' in Tharparkar on Wednesday. According to details death of peacocks was continued on a daily basis while scores were sick.

Local residents have appealed the wildlife department to ensure provision of treatment to sick peacock in order to save endangered species of the beauty of desert.