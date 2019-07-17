Fifteen suspects held during grand search operation in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The police conducted grand search operations in various areas of Noon and Bani Gala police stations and arrested fifteen suspects, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Under supervision of SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi and SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz, the search operation was also participated by Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Jhangi Syedan, Muhammadi Town, Dhok Boota, Officers Colony and surroundings.

The officials frisked 215 persons, checked 190 houses, 30 shops and hotels by screening various under construction houses as well as buildings and nabbed 15 suspects and recovered five pistols, 2200 gram heroine, six motorcycles, one double barrel gun one 222 rifle along with ammunition from them.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Opertions) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations was to heightened the security in Federal capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it was collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

"Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard" the DIG added.