Fifth anniversary of The Mall blast martyrs observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab police Saturday observed the death anniversary of the police officers, who were martyred in a suicide bomb blast at Chairing Cross, The Mall, five years back.

DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zahid Mahmood Gondal among five other policemen had laid their lives, besides some passersby in the blast on Feb 13, 2017.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, along with senior police officers, visited the grave of Syed Ahmed Mubeen, laid wreaths on the grave, offered Fateha and prayers for the souls of Shuhada.

The martyr was also paid tribute through a guard of honour as well.

CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Muntazir Mahdi, all SPs, SP Traffic, SDPOs and other senior officers and officials of police and traffic department attended the ceremony. The mother of Mubeen Shaheed and families of other police martyrs and media persons also attended the ceremony.