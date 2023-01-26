Fifth annual 'Gur Mela' to start from Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Fifth Annual Lahori Gur (Jaggary) Mela 2023 is going to start from Saturday at Meadows Resorts, Lahore - Pakistan, under the auspices of AgriTourism Development Corporation of Pakistan.

The event will focus on revival of Pakistani traditional sports including Gulli Danda, Bander Killa, Waanju, Pithu Garam, Stapu, Cocla Chhapaki, Ludoo and Latoo.

Alongside, live organic 'gur' (jaggary) making, horse-riding, food stalls, shooting and recreational cultural activities will also be held.

AgriTourism Development Corporation of Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Babar Raza said that the cultural heritage of Punjab was very deep-rooted and traditional sports and games play a vital role in development of a society, adding that it is really important to develop and promote such games, which represent the real cultural heritage of a particular country. Many international players of Pakistan are likely to attend the event.