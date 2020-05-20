UrduPoint.com
Fifth Consignment Of Safety Equipment To Federating Units Concludes:NDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:00 PM

Fifth consignment of safety equipment to federating units concludes:NDMA

The dispatch of fifth consignment of medical and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to provinces including AJK and GB has been concluded, said spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The dispatch of fifth consignment of medical and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to provinces including AJK and GB has been concluded, said spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Sharing the details of the fifth consignment sent to Punjab province, he said 3,969 N-95 masks, 4,410 D-95, 68,040 KN-95 masks, 93,833 protective suits, 1,57,500 medical face masks, 86,625 surgical gloves, 12,600 face shields, 6,300 surgical gowns, 5,986 caps, 23,751 shoe covers, 8,820 safety goggles and 8,825 sanitizer bottles have been delivered to various hospitals of the province.

The fifth consignment of COVID-19 safety equipment had already been sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) hospitals.

He said the fresh tranche of sixth consignment of safety equipment to all federating units would be sent before Eid-ul-Fitr.

