Fifth consignment ready for delivery to Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The 5th consignment of safety equipment was ready for delivery to Sindh province, said spokesman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday.

Sharing the details of the ready to deliver consignment, he said the safety equipment included 2,822 N-95, 3,136 D-95 ICU grade masks, 48,384 KN-95 masks,112,000 face masks, 66,726 protective suits,4,480 gowns,4,256 surgical caps, 8,960 face shields,16,890 gloves,6,272 safety goggles, 6,275 sanitiser bottles are also included in the fifth consignment to Sindh.