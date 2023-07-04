Fifth death anniversary of Haroon Bilour on July 9

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The fifth death anniversary of former provincial spokesperson of Awami National Party (ANP) Haroon Bilour will be commemorated on July 9 (Sunday).

A central public gathering will be held at Namak Mandi Chowk Peshawar, at 5 PM.

Additionally, at 11 AM on July 9th, a Quran recitation ceremony will take place here at Syed Hasan Peer Graveyard.

Senior party leader Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Central Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Provincial Spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour, other party members, family members, and staff will be in attendance.

Haroon Bilour, a prominent ANP leader, tragically lost his life in a suicide attack during an election rally in 2018.

/