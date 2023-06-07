UrduPoint.com

Fifth Death Anniversary Of Senior Politician Rasool Bux Palejo Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 11:19 PM

The fifth death anniversary of senior politician and former Chief of Awami Tehreek Rasool Bux Palejo was observed at Jungshahi town of district Thatta on Wednesday

A large number of workers including women activists of Awami Tehreek and Qaumi Awami Tahreek visited the resting place of senior politician and Supreme Court's lawyer Rasool Bux Palejo and laid floral wreaths over his grave in Jungshahi town.

Several buses carrying thousands of Awami Tahreek workers flocked to the native village of the late Rasool Bux Palejo to pay homage to their leader.

