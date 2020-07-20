Fifth edition of book Faizan-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) published

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The fifth edition of book titled "Faizan-e-Nabuwwat (Peace Be Upon Him)" written by Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) Secretary, Shahid Rasheed has been published.

According to a press release issued by NPT here on Monday, the 35 chapters of the book thoroughly covered the glorious aspects of the Holy life of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

It is pertinent to mention here that another important aspect of the book is that it carries sacred pictures of the holy items used by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The book has been published on high quality offset paper.