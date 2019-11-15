UrduPoint.com
Fifth Faiz Int'l Festival (Faiz Mela) Begins

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:14 PM

The fifth Faiz International Festival has been started at Alhamra Hall here on Friday with inauguration of an exhibition "Aao Such, Jagao Such"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The fifth Faiz International Festival has been started at Alhamra Hall here on Friday with inauguration of an exhibition "Aao Such, Jagao Such".

The three-day festival will continue till November 17, in which all events are free and open for all except for Zia Mohyueddin, Ali Sethi, Adil Hashmi and Farh Yasmeen 's performances.

The Faiz International Festival is an amalgamation of music, art and literature. It brings for the audience theatre performances, musical evenings, film shows, art exhibitions, discussions, folk nights and much more.

More than 100 scholars, speakers and panellists are participating in the event. While performances by more than 30 national and international artists are also slated to spellbound the audience.

On the first day of the festival, two performances including "An Evening with Ali Sethi named Gulon Mein Rung Bharay " and A Play by Ajoka Threatre named " Saira and Maira" dedicated to Asma Jehangir were held.

