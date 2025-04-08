Fifth International Public Health Conference 2025 Kicks Off At KMU
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Fifth International Public Health Conference, organized by the Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (IPH&SS), Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, officially commenced with the launch of two days of pre-conference workshops.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by Kamran Afridi, Secretary Higher Education, who was accompanied by Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor KMU.
Also present on the occasion were Prof. Dr. Khalid Rehman, Director IPH&SS, Prof. Dr. Abdul Jalil, Director Institute of Family Medicine, along with other faculty members.
This four-day conference, themed “Innovation and Collaboration in Public Health”, presents a comprehensive agenda comprising expert discussions, unique academic insights, and hands-on training opportunities.
In addition to the pre-conference workshops held on April 7 and 8, the main conference will take place on April 9 and 10, 2025, at the main campus of KMU in Peshawar. A large number of national and international delegates are expected to attend.
A total of 22 pre-conference workshops have been organized, focusing on a wide range of important public health topics.
These include ethics and leadership in Primary care, community nutrition assessment, public–patient partnerships in health research, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), communicable disease control, and the impact of climate change on health.
Other key areas addressed in the workshops are dental public health, mental health challenges, and family medicine and primary care approaches that contribute to strengthening health systems.
While addressing the participants after the inauguration, Secretary Higher education Kamran Afridi said that the conference plays a pivotal role in offering participants a unique opportunity to learn from distinguished experts in the field, stay informed with the latest developments, and seek feedback on their research projects.
He expressed confidence that the workshops will serve as a vital platform for enhancing interaction with researchers, policymakers, and healthcare leaders.
He further noted that these pre-conference workshops will not only help improve participants' practical skills but also encourage innovative thinking from diverse perspectives.
Kamran Afridi emphasized that whether one is a student, researcher, practitioner, or policymaker, the 5th International Public Health Conference 2025 offers a rare opportunity to understand the current health challenges and contribute effectively toward finding impactful public welfare solutions.
Recent Stories
EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..
UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, and revival of grand rounds
SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16
Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition
US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future
Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan set to begin Astronaut training in China under historic space mission: Dr. Amir5 minutes ago
-
Fifth International Public Health Conference 2025 kicks off at KMU5 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police action against pedestrian violations, register 12 FIRs5 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at under-construction PIMS emergency building; safety chief arrested for negligence25 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review development projects25 minutes ago
-
Naib tehsildar escapes terrorist attack in Upper Orakzai25 minutes ago
-
Barrick Gold CEO highlights Reko Diq as key to Pakistan's mining future25 minutes ago
-
Win-win situation in Pakistan’s minerals sector to bring equal dividends to all: PM35 minutes ago
-
Win-win situation in Pakistan’s minerals sector to bring equal dividends to all: PM35 minutes ago
-
AJK SCBA seeks immediate constitutional action on new AJK CEC induction35 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at PIMS hospital's under-construction emergency building; no casualties reported35 minutes ago
-
Integration of technology in healthcare top priority: Shaza Fatima35 minutes ago