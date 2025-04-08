Fifth International Public Health Conference 2025 kicks off at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Fifth International Public Health Conference, organized by the Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (IPH&SS), Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, officially commenced with the launch of two days of pre-conference workshops.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Kamran Afridi, Secretary Higher Education, who was accompanied by Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor KMU.

Also present on the occasion were Prof. Dr. Khalid Rehman, Director IPH&SS, Prof. Dr. Abdul Jalil, Director Institute of Family Medicine, along with other faculty members.

This four-day conference, themed “Innovation and Collaboration in Public Health”, presents a comprehensive agenda comprising expert discussions, unique academic insights, and hands-on training opportunities.

In addition to the pre-conference workshops held on April 7 and 8, the main conference will take place on April 9 and 10, 2025, at the main campus of KMU in Peshawar. A large number of national and international delegates are expected to attend.

A total of 22 pre-conference workshops have been organized, focusing on a wide range of important public health topics.

These include ethics and leadership in Primary care, community nutrition assessment, public–patient partnerships in health research, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), communicable disease control, and the impact of climate change on health.

Other key areas addressed in the workshops are dental public health, mental health challenges, and family medicine and primary care approaches that contribute to strengthening health systems.

While addressing the participants after the inauguration, Secretary Higher education Kamran Afridi said that the conference plays a pivotal role in offering participants a unique opportunity to learn from distinguished experts in the field, stay informed with the latest developments, and seek feedback on their research projects.

He expressed confidence that the workshops will serve as a vital platform for enhancing interaction with researchers, policymakers, and healthcare leaders.

He further noted that these pre-conference workshops will not only help improve participants' practical skills but also encourage innovative thinking from diverse perspectives.

Kamran Afridi emphasized that whether one is a student, researcher, practitioner, or policymaker, the 5th International Public Health Conference 2025 offers a rare opportunity to understand the current health challenges and contribute effectively toward finding impactful public welfare solutions.